Ways to stay safe, beat the heat as triple-digit temperatures arrive

Boise is forecast to reach 102 degrees on Sunday and near 100 on Monday. Before spending time outdoors, there are important precautions to take.

BOISE, Idaho — Things are really starting to heat up as the Treasure Valley gets closer to hitting 100-degree weather this weekend. With temperatures rising, there is increased danger while spending time outdoors.

According to an Idaho Health and Welfare news release, Idaho's first heat-related death of the year was reported this week.

Health officials are urging people to take precautions when heading out to enjoy the sun, and sharing tips on how to tell if someone is having a heatstroke:

"You might feel like you're over sweating or not sweating enough. Perhaps you could have some vision changes or feel weak in like your legs," Dr. Aaron Campbell of Saint Alphonsus said.

To help prevent these symptoms, being cautious of what you wear in the sun is an important start.

"There's a lot of clothing out there that covers the skin and keep us protected from getting sunburned, which actually worsens any of those situations," Campbell said.

Another helpful tip from Campbell is wearing some sort of facial or head protection, like a wide-brimmed ball cap. Nutrition is also something to keep in mind.

"Food nutrition is often overlooked," Campbell said. "Even if we just ate a big lunch, we could get lowered blood sugar perhaps, or just feel a little bit queasy and sometimes just eating a little something can be helpful."

The most important thing that health officials want to emphasis is to always stay hydrated.

"So, it's always a good idea to carry a small pack with you that would include something to hydrate with that includes not just water, but also some sort of electrolyte solution," Campbell said.

If you are ever in a situation where someone shows symptoms of heat exhaustion or heatstroke, official urge cooling them down and getting them out of the heat exposure.

