Idaho recognizing Hunger Awareness Month

BOISE, Idaho — October is recognized as Hunger Awareness Month in Idaho in order to bring focus to the challenges families and individuals facing hunger experience.

Nearly 9% of Idahoans (over 152,000 people) experience food insecurity, according to a recent report by Feeding America which looked at 2020 data; 10.5% of those are children.

The highest rates of food insecurity in Idaho and across the nation are concentrated in rural areas. In the United States, 63% of counties are considered rural, but they represent 87% of counties with high food insecurity rates.

This year's report included information about food insecurity by race and ethnicity, the first time since the reports began. According to the report, 17% of Idaho's Hispanic population is experiencing food insecurity.

The Idaho Foodbank’s mobile pantries are one method being used to serve rural communities. The food bank is working to address the disproportionate needs in Idaho's high-need communities.

In September, the first White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health in more than fifty years was held. Prior to the conference, the Idaho Foodbank sent feedback to the White House that came from Idahoans struggling with food insecurity.

“As we work to build a healthier and food-secure future for our neighbors, our collaboration with others is key to that success,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “Hunger Awareness Month is a time to reflect on the challenges facing our neighbors and think about how we can build a food-secure future for all Idahoans.”

During this year's Ada County CROP Walk, over 100 participants raised money for Church World Services and The Idaho Foodbank, as a way to bring awareness to the issue and support hunger relief efforts in Idaho and around the world.

The Idaho Foodbank also held the 24th annual A Chefs’ Affaire fundraiser this October; nearly 500 attendees participated in the event, which features local talented chefs.

For more information on Idaho Hunger Awareness Month activities, visit the Idaho Foodbank’s website. For those experiencing food insecurity, visit the Idaho Foodbank's Food Assistance Locator.

