State leaders break ground on new Nampa industrial park

A new state-of-the-art industrial park is being built across the street from Amazon's distribution center.

NAMPA, Idaho — Ground was broken in Nampa Friday on a new state-of-the-art industrial business park.

Gov. Brad Little, Idaho Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder and Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling helped launch the Fuller84 Business Park.



The 60-acre, two-phase, master-planned industrial business park will be located across the street from the Amazon distribution center on the northwest corner of Star and Franklin roads.



“It's kind of exciting, Nampa was the first city in the state of Idaho to have an Amazon fulfillment center, and now we're the first city to have Idaho's first high-clearance, industrial quality, master-planned, industrial business park campus at this location,” Kling said.

Bow River Capital Partners, a Denver-based private equity and asset management firm is working with Idaho's largest privately held general contractor, ESI Construction, Inc. (ESI) and will begin construction on Phase 1 this summer.

Phase 1 will deliver an industrial campus with over 460,000 square feet of available space. The buildings will be rear loaded, equipped with dock high and grade level doors, offer on-site trailer parking, provide EV truck and car charging and secured outdoor storage.

Fuller84 is located directly off of Interstate 84 on the new 5-lane expanded Franklin Road corridor which provides quick interstate access.

Negotiations are underway with national and regional tenants with expected occupancy dates in the spring of 2022.

