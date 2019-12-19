STAR, Idaho — This week in Star volunteers are getting ready to give more than 100 families a merry Christmas this year.

From toys to food, they're making sure that families in need can get the items they need this holiday.

This is the 8th year the Star Outreach has been holding the adopt-a-family event. And this year's is the largest with them helping 110 families.



Each family who attends will get gifts as well as toys for their children and two meals, which include turkey or ham and all of the trimmings.



Jim Perry, the Star Outreach community liaison says 151 children will receive gifts. They've also received 80 bikes to give to those kids.

“We have concentrated on the folks that come to the foodbank and set up this program to be able to help the community adopt these families, and buy them toys and gifts that they have pre-ordered for Santa to bring to them, and it gives us an opportunity to reach out to people who are less fortunate than we are," he said.

They are holding this event at the new building that the Star Fire Department is planning on turning into the new fire station.

Last year, they had to do it in parts and at various locations.

By the end of the year, they anticipate that they will have fed 10,000 people.

The trash bags seen in the video are full of gifts already pre-packaged for families.

If you'd like to sign up for the adopt-a-family program or know someone who could use the help, you can contact the Star Foodbank.

Saturday's event happens at the Star Fire Department on State Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

