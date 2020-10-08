Before and after: Sawtooth rock slide topples mountain-top climbing landmark

"The entire spire came down." Use KTVB's interactive slider to see the damage after Friday's 4.2-magnitude earthquake near Stanley.

STANLEY, Idaho — A dramatic rockslide in the Sawtooth Range mountains caught on film Friday evening apparently obliterated an Idaho rock climbing landmark.

Katy Murphree and her friend were backpacking along Baron Lakes on Friday night. At about 8:10 p.m. that evening, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Stanley, Idaho.

Baron Spire, which SummitPost.org describes as one of the more difficult rock climbs in Idaho, was toppled in the landslide. Scroll down to use the interactive slider to see the mountainside before and after the landslide.

"The entire spire came down along with half the wall face," Murphree wrote in her Facebook post. "Happened at about 8:10 pm so it was very difficult to go to sleep afterwards, to say the least!"

She added that there were campers in the area but no one was hurt.

Baron Spire is also known as Old Smoothie, according to the Mountain Project. The first people to scale the peak were Fred Beckey, Pete Schoening and Jack Schwabland in 1949.