NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa apartment complex has been evacuated as police try to negotiate with an armed man who has barricaded himself inside a residence.

Nampa Police Captain Curt Shankel tells KTVB a 24-year-old man is believed to be armed with a knife, but they are not sure if he has any other weapons.

The incident is happening at the Berkshire Apartments.

Shankel says they are treating this person as a suicidal subject. He is believed to be alone in the apartment.

Neighbors we spoke with said that around 6 p.m. they heard a loud bang. Afterwards, officers told them to vacate their apartments.

Armed man in standoff with police at Nampa apartment complex Residents of the Berkshire Apartments were forced to evacuate their homes Thursday evening. Police were involved in a standoff with an armed man. Nampa Police are involved in a standoff with a suicidal man at the Berkshire Apartments. Nampa Police are involved in a standoff with a suicidal man at the Berkshire Apartments. Nampa Police are involved in a standoff with a suicidal man at the Berkshire Apartments.

Police are not releasing any other details at this time.

KTVB has a photographer at the scene who is working to gather more information. This story will be updated.