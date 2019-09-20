NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa apartment complex has been evacuated as police try to negotiate with an armed man who has barricaded himself inside a residence.

Nampa Police Captain Curt Shankel tells KTVB a 24-year-old man is believed to be armed with a knife, but they are not sure if he has any other weapons.

The incident is happening at the Berkshire Apartments.

Shankel says they are treating this person as a suicidal subject. He is believed to be alone in the apartment.

Neighbors we spoke with said that around 6 p.m. they heard a loud bang. Afterwards, officers told them to vacate their apartments.

Police are not releasing any other details at this time.

KTVB has a photographer at the scene who is working to gather more information. This story will be updated. 