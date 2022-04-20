St. Vincent de Paul sponsoring 'Feeding American Heroes' event

The event is for veterans and their families, with the first two hundred people receiving food vouchers for Taco El Ray.

BOISE, Idaho — St. Vincent de Paul is hosting the "Feeding American Heroes" drive-through event today from 1-5 p.m., outside of the VA Medical Center in Boise.

The event is for veterans and their families, with the first 200 people receiving food vouchers for Taco El Ray.

Sponsors for the event include the Independence Fund, St. Vincent de Paul, and the Idaho Food Bank.

According to the participating organizations, their work provides essential food items and supplies to veterans and their families, ensuring they stay safe and are able to have their basic needs met during times of crisis or national emergency.

Calling all veterans and veteran families! There is a drive-thru event WED, April 20 just for you, The first 200... Posted by Maggie O'Mara on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Watch more Local News: