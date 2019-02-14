BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's Health System has sent out a warning that scammers are spoofing phone numbers that belong to St. Luke’s to try and steal personal information.

The spam callers pose as the IRS or an insurance company. They demand private information, and sometimes claim to have a warrant and to arrest people if they don’t provide it.

St. Luke’s says numerous people across the Treasure Valley have reported receiving these calls including patients and employees. Some calls have come into St. Luke’s clinics and hospital rooms.

Officials say to be suspicious of anyone using foul language and threats.

The scammers have been using a phone number that typically starts with a 381 or 385 prefix. Some people have called back the number and it connects to St. Luke’s departments or clinic numbers that are rarely used.

The calls are not coming from St. Luke’s.

Spammers change the phone numbers on your caller ID screen. That’s called “spoofing.”

If you are contacted by a spoofer, hang up and do not provide the caller with any personal information such as bank accounts and credit card numbers.





