St. Luke’s is accepting toys throughout the week for its annual Santa's Toy Box Drive.



Here's how you can help:

Drop off some new toys at the St. Luke's on Main Street in Boise from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m through Friday.



St. Luke's is also collecting toys from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Elks Children's pavilion on Jefferson Street.



All donations will go to children spending their holidays in the hospital.

