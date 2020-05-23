St. Luke's FitOne to go virtual for 2020

Race organizers announced that the annual FitOne event will be held virtually in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's FitOne announced on Friday that the annual event will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Race organizers made the decision to change the event from an in-person gathering to a community-wide virtual event.

The three-day race raises money for St. Luke's Children's Hospital in Boise and typically hosts about 12,000 participants every year.

The FitOne 5k, 10k and half marathon were originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept 26.

Because of the pandemic, the event will now consist of a series of online challenges spread throughout the city, rather than the typical three-day event.

"These uncertain times call for all of us to pull together as a community and explore some of our favorite activities in new ways," said Eric Stride, Executive Director of St. Luke's FitOne. "We are facing the challenge with innovation, bringing our community together online to share health and inspiration."

In addition to the change in event location, the registration date has also been changed. St. Luke's FitOne registration kick off will now be held from July 8 to 9, and the registration fee will be $20 for all runners. Children 12 and under will be free with a paid adult.

"While the event will look different this year, we're excited to try something creative that will not only capture the attention and participation of past participants, but also inspire a new group of people to join in the fun," Stride said.

Details will be available in the coming weeks. For more information about registration and event details, you can visit the St. Luke's FitOne website.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus