MERIDIAN - Mondays can be rough for some people, but for Caldwell's Aaron Moore, you might say this Monday was like something right out of a dream!

He won the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway, a moment caught on live television Sunday night on Channel 7.

He saw his dream home for the first time today.

Aaron says this couldn't have come at a more perfect time.

The 46-year-old is currently renting a place, but has actually been shopping for a house for about a year and a half!

"How beautiful! Amazing! How incredible is this?" said Aaron.

The Caldwell man entered the 2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway seven weeks ago, and this morning, he’s waking up as the lucky winner. It’s a dream he never expected.

MORE: 2018 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced

“Absolutely did not expect to win,” said Aaron. “This is really the only cause I purchase anything to because regardless if I win or not it goes to a good cause, and I thought it was worth donating to regardless if I won or didn’t win."

The 2018 St. Jude Dream Home is a 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2,500 square foot home in Meridian with an estimated value of $460,000.

So what's next for Aaron?

“Probably look at what we need to do financially to retain the house and think about the IRS and getting them squared away and making the smartest move I can make with the winning here," he said.

And with all of the excitement, we asked Aaron what the favorite part of his new house is.

“The garage, cause we're going to put some toys in there,” said Aaron. “Meridian's a great place, so couldn’t be happier."

This was the 13th annual giveaway and St. Jude says they sold nearly 10,000 tickets in record time and raised nearly $1 million for the children’s research hospital.

There were also a number of other prizes given out. To find out if you're a winner, click here.

And in case you're wondering, Aaron says he only bought one ticket!

© 2018 KTVB