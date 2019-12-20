BOISE, Idaho — The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home is in the framing process.



The 2x4's that were signed by members of the community just about a month ago are being used in the construction.



That event ended up raising $10,000.



RELATED: Lumber that will be used to build St. Jude's Dream Home can be signed for a small donation

The dream home is located in Meridian's Bridgetower West neighborhood.

It is the grand prize in a giveaway that raises money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Tickets for the 2020 dream home giveaway are expected to go on sale April 17.



The drawing is scheduled for May 31.

RELATED: Ground broken in Meridian for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home