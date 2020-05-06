x
Star couple wins new Ford pickup truck in St. Jude giveaway

Karen and Don Taylor didn't find out they had won until a friend texted them.
Credit: Paul Boehlke/KTVB
Karen and Don Taylor won a new Ford F-150 STX pickup in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway drawing.

BOISE, Idaho — A couple from Star who entered this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway didn't win the house, but they are celebrating and will soon be driving around in a brand new pickup.

Karen and Don Taylor won the Ford F-150 STX in Sunday night's drawing. They didn't find out they had won until a friend texted them.

"We do do a monthly donation to St. Jude on a regular basis anyway, so, you know, when we moved to Idaho we realized that they had this dream home project, cause where we came from didn't have that and just figured, well this is another good way to support the St. Jude hospital," said Karen Taylor.

The Taylors moved to Star from Alaska about three years ago.

Along with helping the fight against life-threatening childhood illnesses, they now have that extra reward of the new truck, furnished by Treasure Valley Ford stores.

Paul Boehlke/KTVB
Karen and Don Taylor of Star look over their new Ford F-150 STX pickup truck.


