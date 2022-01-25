St. Jude 2022 Dream Home in Star gets framed

Tickets for the giveaway will go on sale in April for $100 each, with proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

STAR, Idaho — The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home is taking shape in Star, with the framing expected to be completed by the end of this week.

The frame is made up of multiple 2x4's, which were signed by community members and covered in well-wishes for the new owner, whose name will be drawn in late May.

Groundbreaking for the home, located on West Heliopsis Drive in the Hope Springs subdivision, took place on December 1, 2021. It's the 18th St. Jude Dream Home in the Boise area, and the tenth to be built by Berkeley Building Company.

"It's really something special to walk through and see all the well wishes of the community holding up the dream home, holding up the walls and all the good intentions of what this year will bring," said Jenna Englund, president of Berkeley Building Company.

Tickets for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will go on sale in April, and the prize drawing will take place in late May. All proceeds from each $100 ticket will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which researches potential cures for childhood cancers and other life-threatening illnesses, and treats children at no cost to their families.

Watch more Local News: