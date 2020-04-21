St. Baldrick’s Boise head-shaving event raises thousands for cancer research

The foundation's goal is to take childhood back from cancer.

BOISE, Idaho — St. Baldrick’s is a childhood cancer research foundation, raising money to find a cure for the disease.

The foundation usually has events across the nation every year on St. Patrick’s day including Boise, but the event was pushed back almost a month and done online due to coronavirus concerns.

Tyler Porter, the coordinator of the Boise event, said it is a way for him to give back.

“I’ve got a sister who had leukemia as a child and is a survivor,” Porter said. “I just happen to be one of four siblings and I am the only one with hair.”

Porter’s St. Baldrick’s event also partnered with Shinecology, a local organization that focuses on building community among cancer families.

Porter said he participates in a head-shaving event every two years.

“I used to grow it long enough to give it to Locks of Love,” he said. “But my wife doesn’t let me grow it out that long anymore.”

Porter, along with a handful of other participants shaved their heads on Friday, April 17 to raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Porter’s event raised over $11,000 for cancer research. His original goal was $20,000.