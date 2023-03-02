Get hooked at the Idaho Sportsman show

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Sportsman Show is back at Expo Idaho from Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 5.
The four-day event features all things hunting and fishing. There will be a massive assortment of gear and plenty of activities for the family. there's plenty to do for those who chase the call of the wild.
Some activities include:
• Live trout pond
• Archery shooting
• Three big horn competitions (rifle, bow & sheds)
• Youth elk calling contest
• Idaho Fish & Game seminars
• Hunting retriever demos
• Fly fishing demos
The event hosts guides, outfitters and sportsmen with experience and expertise in fishing, hunting and many other outdoor skillsets - providing seminars and tips on fishing, hunting, elk calling and more.
Admission:
• Adults $7
• Seniors 62+ $6
• Children 12 and under are free.
Hours:
• Thurs. & Fri. 5-9 pm
• Sat. 11am-9 pm
• Sun. 11am-4pm
Find your hook and get reeled in at the annual Idaho Sportsman Show.
Expo Idaho is located at 5610 Glenwood, Boise, Idaho 83714.
