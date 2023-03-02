Get hooked at the Idaho Sportsman show

Get hooked on all the activities, gear and outdoor toys imaginable - featuring guides, outfitters and sportsmen aplenty.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Sportsman Show is back at Expo Idaho from Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 5.

The four-day event features all things hunting and fishing. There will be a massive assortment of gear and plenty of activities for the family. there's plenty to do for those who chase the call of the wild.

Some activities include:

• Live trout pond

• Archery shooting

• Three big horn competitions (rifle, bow & sheds)

• Youth elk calling contest

• Idaho Fish & Game seminars

• Hunting retriever demos

• Fly fishing demos

The event hosts guides, outfitters and sportsmen with experience and expertise in fishing, hunting and many other outdoor skillsets - providing seminars and tips on fishing, hunting, elk calling and more.

Admission:

• Adults $7

• Seniors 62+ $6

• Children 12 and under are free.

Hours:

• Thurs. & Fri. 5-9 pm

• Sat. 11am-9 pm

• Sun. 11am-4pm

Find your hook and get reeled in at the annual Idaho Sportsman Show.

Expo Idaho is located at 5610 Glenwood, Boise, Idaho 83714.

