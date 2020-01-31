When police arrived at the area on Spokane's South Hill, they found a dead woman in the car.

SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Spokane Police, an arrest has been made in connection with a body that was found in a burning car on Thursday. Police arrested Yasir Darraji on first degree murder charges Friday night.

Darraji was booked in the the Spokane County jail around 10:30 p.m. Investigators say they're still in the process of executing search warrants.

Detectives with the Spokane Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating after a woman's body was found in a burning car on the South Hill.

The incident happened at 27th Avenue between Fiske and Mount Vernon Streets on Thursday night.

Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said the Spokane Fire Department responded to a car fire call at about 9:15 p.m. on Thursday. Fire crews then called Spokane police.

When police arrived, they found a dead woman in the car. Her identity is unknown and the case is being treated as a homicide.

Audio from 911 dispatch details authorities finding the deceased woman and extricating her from the vehicle. It is believed the case could be linked to domestic violence.

Streets in the area were closed on Thursday night but have since reopened as of Friday morning, Preuninger said.