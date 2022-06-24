Spirit of the Broncos: Statue moves across campus

Boise State’s steel sculpture ‘Spirit of the Broncos’ will be moving as the Riverfront Hall is under construction.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University (BSU) announced Friday morning that their ‘Spirit of the Broncos’ statue will be moved while construction is done on, and around, the campus’ Riverfront Hall.

As construction is underway at the Riverfront Hall Plaza, which includes landscaping and refreshing bricks, the steel sculpture will be restored and conserved at the BSU campus studio of Francis Fox, professor of sculpture.

The sculpture was commissioned by John Barnes, BSU’s third president, to commemorate the opening of the Business Building, Riverfront Hall, and was unveiled to the public in 1970.

The sculpture will be reinstalled in a new location around the plaza once construction is completed.

