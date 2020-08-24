Chaos at the Statehouse as protesters descend on first day of special session

The special session was called to order at 10 a.m.

BOISE, Idaho — A large throng of people protested inside the Idaho Statehouse on the first day of the special session, clashing with Idaho State Police as they demanded to be let into the House gallery.

A glass door was shattered in the chaos. The protestors, almost none of whom appear to be wearing a mask, shouted "let us in, let us in."

The group is comprised of several hundred people, and appear to be organized by Ammon Bundy, who has led previous protests about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, including a recent clash at the Southwest District Health building during which protestors forced their way into the building and shoved a district employee to the floor.

At one point, according to a Facebook Live shared with KTVB by the person who shot it, Speaker of the House Scott Bedke came out into the crowd, telling them that he would let people inside, but that they needed to maintain decorum.

"We're done chanting, we're done screaming," Bedke said.

House Gallery is packed. I see no masks or social distancing. Lawmakers are taking their seats, we are set to go. Press is up in a different section wearing masks and social distancing pic.twitter.com/04Ju1t5Ese — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 24, 2020

The House has just been called to order. The session is being livestreamed here.

Lawmakers are set to discuss how to maintain security and safety during the upcoming November election, as well as limiting personal liability in light of the pandemic.

The last special session in Idaho happened in 2015, after legislators adjourned for the year without continuing the state's participation in a treaty that makes it possible for people in Idaho to collect child support owed to them from parents in other states and countries. Lawmakers opted back into that agreement during the special session.

A handful of lawmakers who said they wanted to call a special session over Little's handling of the pandemic gathered at the Statehouse earlier this summer, but failed to reach a quorum and left without taking any action or votes.

It's unclear how many lawmakers will appear in person in Boise.

Little said during a Friday press conference about the state's coronavirus reopening plan that he hoped members of the Legislature would wash their hands, wear a mask, and practice social distancing during the special session, but stopped short of saying he would enforce those precautions.