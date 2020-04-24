Sparklight announces free WiFi hotspots throughout Treasure Valley

The WiFi hotspots can be accessed in the parking lots of 14 locations from Boise to Fruitland.

BOISE, Idaho — Sparklight, formerly known as Cable One, has announced a series of WiFi hotspots for public use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 14 hotspots are located throughout the Treasure Valley, and according to Sparklight, will help "keep individuals and communities connected to the things that matter most during these unprecedented times of social distancing."

The WiFi hotspots can be accessed in the parking lots of the following locations:

Sparklight office, 8400 Westpark St. in Boise

Sparklight office, 2101 E. Karcher Road in Nampa

Orah Brandt Park, E. Quaker and Orah Way in Nampa

Skyview Park, E. Cottage and Blakeslee in Nampa

Bear Creek Park, Christopher and Stoddard in Meridian

8th Street Park, Willowbrook and NW 8th Street in Meridian

Caldwell Housing Authority, Farmway Road by Head Start School in Caldwell

Luby Park, N. Illinois and Marble Front Road in Caldwell

Caldwell College of Idaho, Oak Street and S. Ohio Avenue in Caldwell

Corner of S. 10th and Laster in Caldwell

Enrique's Mexican Restaurant and Cowgirls nightclub, W. 4th Street between N. Maple Avenue and N. School Avenue in Kuna

Pennsylvania Avenue and NE 11th Street (accessible from the road as well as the First Baptist Church parking lot) in Fruitland

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, W. Central Road and Ua Avenue in Emmett

Marsing Middle School, 8th Avenue W in Marsing

Skatepark, N. Star Road and W. Safari Drive in Star

Sparklight noted that it has discontinued data overage fees, is waiving late charges, and suspending disconnection of internet services for residential and business customers who are unable to pay their bill due to disruptions caused by the pandemic through May 12, 2020.

"We live and work in the communities we serve and these are our friends and neighbors impacted by effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), so we want to do our part to help," President and CEO Julie Laulis said in a statement. "We understand that our customers rely on their Internet service to stay connected to family, work, school and information, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the assistance they need during this time."

Customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information.

