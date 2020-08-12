Deputies: Man arrested after firing gun during argument at south Boise home

The sheriff's office says a deputy was able to block the suspect in as he tried to leave the scene on a motorcycle.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was taken into custody after police say he fired a gun several times inside his home during an argument this weekend.

Jeremiah B. Hudson, 46, is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony second-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor resisting arrest, and a weapons enhancement.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Hudson's house in the 6000 block of South Moon Place at 4:46 p.m. Saturday. The sheriff's office was responding to a 911 call from someone else in the house, who said that Hudson was threatening them while holding two handguns.

Hudson appeared to be intoxicated, according to the witness.

The 911 caller then relayed that Hudson had fired a gun three times in the house. Four other people were inside at the time, but no one was hit.

Deputies also learned from the witness that Hudson was going to try to leave the area before they arrived on the scene.

Law enforcement arrived a few moments later and set up a perimeter around the area. Deputies saw Hudson come out of the house, get on a motorcycle, and attempt to back out of the driveway.

At that point, according to the sheriff's office, a deputy drove a patrol car up onto the driveway, blocking Hudson in. Hudson was then pulled off his motorcycle and arrested.

Investigators later found three bullet holes inside the house, but no one was injured in the shooting.

Hudson was booked into the Ada County Jail, and was released Monday night after posting a $50,000 bond. He is due back in court Dec. 21 for a preliminary hearing.

Watch more crime news: