Former Sonics player Shawn Kemp booked into Pierce County Jail on investigation of drive-by shooting

At around 2 p.m. Tacoma officers responded to a shooting at the Tacoma Mall. Kemp is suspected of firing shots at a group in a car. No one was injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TACOMA, Wash. — Former Sonics player Shawn Kemp was booked into the Pierce County Jail Wednesday on investigation of a drive-by shooting, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Kemp was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Sonics from 1989 to 1997. He is also a prominent Seattle businessman, owning two cannabis stores, one in Belltown and the other in SODO.

Police responded to a shooting following an altercation between two groups of people at the Tacoma Mall around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police were called to the mall after reports of shots being fired between the two groups in two separate vehicles. Kemp is suspected of firing off several rounds at the occupants of the other vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The other vehicle fled the area, according to police.

Officers arrested Kemp at the Tacoma Mall without incident.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

Kemp was booked into jail for a drive-by-shooting.