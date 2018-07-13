MERIDIAN -- Is that a car chase?

Nope! It's just Meridian Police taking on the latest viral challenge.

The Meridian Police Department is the latest agency to take a shot at the Lip Sync Challenge. The department used the Dierks Bentley's song 5-1-5-0, even issuing a challenge to other departments.

"Let's see what you've got Boise Police Department, Ada County Sheriff's Office and Nampa Police Department," Meridian Police posted.

Idaho State Police has already gotten in on the action, with troopers lip syncing "Thunder" by Imagine Dragons.

Click above to watch the entire video!

