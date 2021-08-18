x
Local News

Sockeye salmon viewable at MK Nature Center in Boise

Idaho Fish and Game says 15 sockeye salmon can be viewed at the center's Alpine Lake aquarium from daylight to dusk.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, provided by Idaho Fish and Game, Snake River sockeye salmon that returned from the Pacific Ocean to Idaho over the summer swim in a holding tank at the Eagle Fish Hatchery in southwestern Idaho. Fisheries managers are optimistic a program to save imperiled Snake River sockeye salmon is heading in the right direction despite few of the ocean-going fish making it back to central Idaho this year. Of the 730,000 young sockeye released in Idaho 2017, only 17 survived the 900-mile (1,400-kilometer) journey to the Pacific Ocean and then back again to arrive as adults in the Sawtooth Basin near Stanley. (Dan Baker/Idaho Fish and Game via AP, File)

BOISE, Idaho — Fifteen live adult sockeye salmon have been released for public viewing at a nature center in Boise, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says.

The agency said Tuesday that the sockeye can be viewed at the MK Nature Center's Alpine Lake aquarium. The center is open from daylight to dusk.

The fish were trapped at Lower Granite Dam in eastern Washington as part of an effort to make sure there are enough fish for a hatchery program intended to save the fish from extinction.

But genetic testing showed the fish are not Snake River sockeye, but sockeye from other parts of the Columbia basin. 

Idaho Fish and Game officials captured 201 salmon at Lower Granite Dam last month that were taken to Eagle Fish Hatchery in southwestern Idaho.

In all, more than 600 sockeye salmon reached Lower Granite Dam this year. More than 400 passed the dam to attempt the final leg of the journey to the Stanley area in central Idaho unaided — a 45-day trip on average. About 100 are expected to survive.

