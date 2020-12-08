Sockeye salmon return to central Idaho, numbers still low

Last year, a record-low 17 sockeye salmon returned to Idaho, but experts expect better return rates than last year.

NAMPA, Idaho — Wildlife experts have reported more than a dozen sockeye salmon returned to Redfish Lake in central Idaho after reporting a record-low number of salmon last year.

The Idaho Press reported that state Department of Fish and Game fishery experts Dan Baker and John Powell said that sockeye salmon survival is not totally in jeopardy after 16 sockeye salmon returned to the lake as of Monday.

Idaho Conservation League spokesman Scott Ki said that the higher numbers of returning sockeye this year is encouraging, but the fish still face considerable obstacles.

