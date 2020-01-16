A snowmobiler died Wednesday afternoon after getting caught in avalanche in the Sawtooth National Forest, officials said.

According to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, two snowmobilers were riding in the Baker Creek drainage west of Ketchum when they were caught in an avalanche.

One of the riders escaped the slide, found his buried partner, and removed snow to clear the buried person’s face, the avalanche center said in a Facebook post.

The surviving snowmobiler and rescuers were unable to revive the victim, whose name has not yet been released.

Staff from the Sawtooth Avalanche Center plan to visit the site on Thursday.

RELATED: Preliminary report: Skier unintentionally triggered deadly Silver Mountain avalanche

RELATED: Snowmobiler dies in eastern Oregon mountain avalanche

RELATED: Specialized technology helped locate body of Silver Mountain avalanche victim