McCALL — Can't wait to play in the snow? Then you're going to love this.

The McCall Activity Barn is opening for snow tubing and sleigh rides starting Saturday, December 1.

The recreation area south of McCall announced Thursday that it's ready to open for the season, with two 800-foot tubing lanes in operation.

In addition to tubing, you can also take in the views of Brundage, No Business and Jug Handle mountains during a sleigh ride. The 15-person sleigh is pulled by two Belgian Quarter Horses, and rides cost $35 for adults and $15 for those 17 years old and younger.

The McCall Activity Barn is opening for snow tubing and sleigh rides starting Saturday, December 1, 2018. (Photo: McCall Activity Barn)

Photo provided by McCall Activity Barn

You'll need to reserve a spot on the sleigh, but reservations aren't required for tubing. The tubing price list is available online.

The Activity Barn will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Regular operating hours are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and extended hours are planned for the holiday season. Get more schedule details and other information here.

And mark your calendars: Santa and his sleigh will be at the Activity Barn on Saturday, December 15. Bring your camera and take pictures with Santa for free from noon-2 p.m.

The Activity Barn is located south of McCall off of Moonridge Drive:

© 2018 KTVB