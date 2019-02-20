BOISE, Idaho — Since Tuesday night, snow-removal crews from the Ada County Highway District and the Idaho Transportation Department have been working around the clock to clear the roads.

"In addition to our normal snow operation, we have a plow team out there that consists of four pieces of equipment," said Natalie Shaver, an ACHD spokeswoman. "We have two dump trucks and two graders, and they have the capability of clearing one side of the road instead of just one lane at a time."

ACHD is responsible for plowing all roads in the county, except for highways - although the agency doesn't typically plow residential streets.

Shaver said there are two crews that rotate clearing snow every 12 hours.

"Each crew consists of 70 people," Shaver said. "We do have 58 pieces of equipment that are capable of plowing snow. So, that's everything from traditional snowplows to pickup trucks with snow plows out in the front of them."

However, Shaver said if you see a stretch of road that doesn't look like it has been treated or plowed and needs to be, give ACHD a call.

ITD is responsible for keeping snow off the highways, and spokesman Jake Melder said conditions Wednesday morning were dicey.

"At about 6:30 a.m., when the snow started to really come down, we had some pre-treatment areas and it was able to stick around for a little bit," Melder said. "But the snow overcame us in some spots and that did cause some accumulation on the roadway."

Idaho State Police responded to 32 crashes and slide-offs in the Treasure Valley on Wednesday.

Melder said after the morning rush hour conditions have been good.

