BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin got a light dusting of snow overnight.

A view from the ski resort's webcam shows snow on the ground. The snow marker on the mountain recorded about two inches of the white stuff.

KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert says temperatures probably got down to around 30 degrees overnight.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, temps on the mountain were just above freezing.

Friday's forecast is calling for a rain/snow mix with a high near 40 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible. However, expect a big warm up Saturday with high temperatures near 50 degrees.

Bogus Basin wrapped up its ski season last month. Officials declared 2018 to 2019 one of its most successful seasons ever and said they were looking forward to getting everything ready for the summer season.

Bogus is scheduled to reopen on May 25th, in time for the Memorial Day weekend. Hours of operation are from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

They will be open seven days a week starting on June 21.

Summer activities at Bogus Basin include the mountain coaster, climbing tower, mountain biking and hiking.