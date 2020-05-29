Snake River Stampede canceled over coronavirus concerns

The rodeo, now in its 105th year, was scheduled to take place July 14-18 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Snake River Stampede will not happen this year due to concerns about the coronavirus, the event's board of directors announced Friday.

The Snake River Stampede board members say they tried to find a way to hold the rodeo without compromising the safety of the people who attend and the community. Members "begrudgingly" opted to cancel after no workable plan could be reached.

"The overwhelming support of our sponsors, fans, and partners made the board's decision very difficult to make. They are the lifeblood of the Treasure Valley's premier event, and we hate to disappoint them, but their safety is our number one priority," said Board President Roger Todd. "We are already looking forward to next year when we can produce the Snake River Stampede as a celebration that brings our community together and draws some of the world's finest rodeo athletes to Nampa."

The Snake River Stampede started in 1915 and has become one of the top ten regular season professional rodeos. The five-day event features bareback riding, saddle riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, and barrel racing, and typically draws 60,000 people.