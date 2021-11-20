Vigil for Snake River sockeye salmon held at Idaho State Capital

Conservation groups observed the 30 year anniversary of the Snake River sockeye salmon listing on the Endangered species list.

BOISE, Idaho — Conservation groups spent Saturday evening at the Idaho State Capitol observing the 30 year anniversary of the Snake River sockeye salmon listing under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

Tribal leaders, The Idaho Conservation League, Idaho Rivers United, the Sierra Club: Idaho Chapter, and other supporters gathered at the Idaho State Capitol Saturday evening.

Three decades after the fish were listed under the ESA, only four wild sockeye salmon completed the migration to their spawning ground in central Idaho.

Partner organizations are planning similar observations across the Northwest, including Seattle, Bellingham, Portland, Spokane, and Vancouver.

Watch more Local News: