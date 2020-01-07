Rest area near the Idaho-Oregon border back open with limited services

The Idaho Transportation Department is opening the Snake River Rest Area on I-84 to accommodate summer traffic.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — A popular rest stop near the Idaho-Oregon is back open.

The Idaho Transportation Department is reopening the Snake River Rest Area on Interstate 84 with limited services.

The rest area closed last fall after a failure of the building's septic system. The drain field became fully saturated and was not properly draining waste water. ITD closed the rest area while it investigated the problem and worked on a plan to fix the sewage issue.

The restrooms will remain closed during the summer. ITD says there are portable toilets at the rest area.

“The Snake River Viewpoint is a very popular rest area,” said John Hall, maintenance coordinator for ITD’s southwest Idaho office. “Finding a solution to the sewage issue has been crucial for us and required a lot of investigating and engineering analysis. While we put together the details for a full fix, making a way to get the rest area open during the peak summer season has been a top priority. Though less than ideal, this temporary measure will allow us to restore critical services to the traveling public.”

ITD will be cleaning and sanitizing the rest area multiple times per day. Similar procedures are taking place at rest areas across Idaho.

ITD plans to tie into the municipal sewage treatment system of nearby Fruitland. This will require new pipe and pump stations to be constructed adjacent to I-84. The project is in the design phase and ITD plans to begin construction this fall.