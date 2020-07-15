Inmate dies at Snake River Correctional Institution

Joseph P. Flower, 69, died in the prison infirmary Tuesday evening.

ONTARIO, Ore. — A man incarcerated at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario has died in custody, the prison says.

Joseph P. Flower, 69, died in the prison infirmary Tuesday evening while on hospice. Flower had been an inmate since 1992, with an earliest possible release date of 2027.

SRCI is currently the site of a COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 100 positive cases recorded in the prison so far. Prison officials have not released Flower's cause of death, or said whether he was among the inmates who tested positve.