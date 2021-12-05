One dead in small plane crash near Medford

A small plane crashed near Medford, Oregon just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.



According to KOBI, at about 4:53 p.m. several Medford police officers and rescue personnel responded to a plane crash near Airport Chevrolet, located at 3001 Biddle Road.



One person has died in the crash and police have said that it is unclear exactly how many people were on board. The plane is reported to be a nine-passenger propeller plane.



A nearby resident told KOBI, "I was in my room and then I heard the plane descending and then I heard a big thud and I thought, 'Was that a plane crash?' My neighbors went on their roof and they said there was a fire so I got on top of the roof as well and I saw flames."



