Protesters gather on Statehouse steps, march in downtown Boise

The Black Lives Matter event was part of a national movement seeking to bring about social change when it comes to racial inequality.

BOISE, Idaho — One day after an estimated 5,000 people gathered for a vigil in memory of George Floyd, a small crowd took to the steps of the Idaho Statehouse on Wednesday night.

Like Tuesday's vigil, Wednesday's Black Lives Matter event was peaceful. Both were in honor of Floyd, the black Minneapolis man who died last week while in police custody when an officer kneeled on his neck despite pleas from Floyd saying he couldn’t breathe.

The protests are also part of a national movement to bring about social change when it comes to racial inequality.

KTVB reporter Misty Inglet was at Wednesday's protest and said the group chanted "keep the peace," "hands up don't shoot," and "say his name: George Floyd."

At about 10:30 p.m. the group walked a few blocks around the Capitol Building carrying signs and chanting "Black Lives Matter," before returning to the front steps.