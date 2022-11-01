Treasure Valley ski and snowboarders rejoice – the 71st annual Ski Swap returns to Expo Idaho this weekend with more than 20,000 items for sale.

The Ski Swap, which benefits the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation, includes three days of shopping new and used ski and snowboard equipment and clothing. The foundation promotes youth winter sports, with a mission of providing "access to competitive mountain sports programs for the youth of the Treasure Valley."

This year's Ski Swap kicks off with equipment check in Thursday, Nov. 3, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those wanting to sell items can bring them to Expo Idaho Thursday, where volunteers will tag each piece with the price you determine.

The Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation (BBSEF) takes 25% commission for an item if it sells. The seller will receive a check for the remaining 75% by Dec. 1.

Thursday is not the only day to drop off items to the Ski Swap either. Other check in periods are Friday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Ski Swap sale hours and dates are listed below:

Friday, Nov. 4: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Equipment that does not sell must be picked up between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. If you are unable to locate your items, check with a Ski Swap volunteer at checkout before assuming your equipment sold.

Sellers can also check to see if their items sold here.

Admission into the Ski Swap is $5 for anyone over the age of 18 and free for those 17 years old or under.

Sunday's admission is free with a canned food donation for the Boise Rescue Mission.

For more information on the 71st annual Ski Swap, click here.

