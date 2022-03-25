Rep. Simpson visits Gowen Field, Boise Airport projects receiving federal funding

The first project is a new Idaho Air National Guard Medical Training Facility at Gowen Field and the second is rehabilitating taxi-lane D at the Boise Airport.

BOISE, Idaho — Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) on Friday visited two community projects in Boise that are receiving federal funding for a new building and a rehabilitation upgrade.

Simpson secured millions of dollars in federal funds for the pair of projects, according to a news release. In Fiscal Year 2022, the new Community Project Funding (CPF) gives Congress members an opportunity to propose funding from government agencies and non-profits in their district.

The first project is a Medical Training Facility for the Idaho Air National Guard at Gowen Field. The multi-million dollar funding will be used for construction of the 10,550 square foot facility, which will provide administrative areas, classrooms, laboratories, exam rooms and record storage.

Plans for the Medical Training Facility also includes mobility training storage for the 124th Fighter Wing's 124th Medical Group, according to Simpson's news release.

"A new medical facility is necessary to ensure that members of the Idaho National Guard have access to the very best medical care that will enable them to fulfil their state and federal missions," Simpson said. "I am proud of the standard set by our National Guard, and I hope this new medical training facility will help them achieve even greater success."

According to Simpson's website, he requested $6,500,000 for the Medical Training Facility.

On top of the new building, the federal funding will also cover a handful of site improvements, including pavement, utilities and communication support. The three buildings currently on site will be demolished amid construction.

Over at the Boise Airport (BOI), Simpson announced a $700,000 project to rehabilitate taxi-lane D.

Due to deteriorating pavement, the funding will cover the pavement surface which must be removed and replace. Taxi-lane D is the main route to the terminal at BOI for air carrier operations.

"The rehabilitation of taxi-lane D is a critical part of the Boise Airport's infrastructure," Simpson said. "Boise is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, and our airport is now busier than ever. As we all know, airports are major economic development engines, and projects like this help keep our airport maintained and operating at the level a growing and thriving region like ours needs."

For a CPF project to be considered, conditions must be met based on new House Appropriations Committee rules for Fiscal Year 2022. According to Simpson, members could submit up to 10 requests and must certify they have no financial interest in the projects.

More information on the House Appropriations Committee rules can be viewed by clicking here.

"The reforms put in place by the Appropriations Committee ensured the necessary openness and transparency so that every taxpayer had a chance to review and comment on projects funded through this process," Simpson said. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have a more direct role in supporting the communities in my district rather than leaving funding decisions up to bureaucrats in the Biden Administration or letting the funds go to another congressional district. The positive impact of these projects will be felt by community members across Southeast Idaho, and I look forward to watching them come to fruition."

A full list of projects Simpson requested funding for can be viewed by clicking here.

