BOISE - A group that preserves and promotes the work of a deaf, self-taught Idaho artist whose creations appear in museums around the world has agreed to dismiss its copyright infringement lawsuit against an Oregon children's book author.

The Boise, Idaho-based James Castle Collection and Archive in documents filed Wednesday agreed to dismiss the lawsuit against publisher Scholastic Inc. and author Allen Say.

Scholastic Inc. and Say in December asked that the lawsuit be dismissed, and they now have agreed to settle the dispute with each side paying its own court costs.

About 28 of the 150 illustrations in "Silent Days, Silent Dreams," described as a work of fiction about Castle, are Say's copies of the artist's work.

The lawsuit filed in October sought $150,000 for each allegation of copyright infringement.

