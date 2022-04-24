Two teenage siblings rescued by helicopter on Oregon Coast

The teens were seen walking onto a rocky shore near the Whale Cove Inn and becoming stranded as the tide came in.

DEPOE BAY, Ore. — Two teenage siblings were rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) helicopter crew after getting stuck on a rocky shore and nearly swept into the ocean near Depoe Bay along the Oregon Coast Saturday afternoon.

At about 4:45 p.m., a guest at the Whale Cove Inn called 911 and said they witnessed the teens walking onto the rocky shore from the beach, then becoming stranded as the tide came in just north of the hotel, Depoe Bay Fire District said in a news release.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes and got to an area where they could communicate with the siblings, a 13-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy, but it became clear they needed a helicopter because of the incoming tide, the release said.

"The siblings were both able to climb high enough away from the water to avoid being swept into the ocean," the fire district said, as they waited awaited rescue.

Flying from the Newport airport, the USCG helicopter arrived within 20 minutes, Depoe Bay Fire District said.

In a tweet, USCG Pacific Northwest confirmed that the teens were hoisted up and brought to safety roughly one hour from when the initial 911 call came in. No injuries were reported.

#BREAKING A #USCG North Bend helicopter crew along with @DepoeBayFire rescued 2 male teens stranded at Whale Cove, #Oregon. They were hoisted at 5:40 p.m. and brought to awaiting EMS on the beach with no injuries reported. @KCBYNews @TheNewsGuard @NewsPnwne pic.twitter.com/nfD1UvFP4M — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) April 24, 2022

The fire district asks all beachgoers to pay attention to tide and weather information and plan ahead before exploring rocky coastlines.