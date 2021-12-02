Shoshone dissolving its police department

The City Council says the department has had a hard time maintaining its officers and keeping its shifts covered.

SHOSHONE, Idaho — It's the end of an era in the city of Shosone.

The city is the largest in Lincoln County and the county seat.

But for the first time in at least 60 years, the city will no longer have a police department.

The City Council decided to dissolve the agency, effective Feb. 10.

That leaves four police officers and a police chief out of a job.

The city says it's been an issue for several years, not enough officers on staff, and not enough money to make room for more.

With only four officers at their disposal, it made it difficult any time one of them was sick, or had to serve military duty, or moved on to something else.

The final straw came this week when they were unable to fill all the shifts with one officer on leave and two others giving their notice to quit.

It forced the City Council to call a special meeting on Tuesday to figure it all out.



The city said in a press release this has been an extremely difficult decision for the City of Shoshone. The council feels it has done everything it can to continue to maintain the police department but it is no longer sustainable.

Officers have had to work hours above normal duty, and still shifts cannot be fully covered. The City Council feel that this situation could result in public safety issues for our community.



The city attorney told KTVB they've had a hard time finding people to replace those who leave, and even their reserve officer pool is shallow.

They even went so far to not fill a fifth officer position a while ago so they could increase the salaries of the others and help with hiring.

It still hasn't helped with retention because the city attorney said you're under a lot of pressure as a police officer these days.

These days...well, they were almost decided back in October when Police Chief Austin Smith announced he planned to retire.

The idea then, and what they are planning to do about public safety now, is to partner with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Rene King made it clear on a Facebook post that this is something they've kind of already been doing anyway.



They've already been investigating all felonies in the county, including narcotics investigations and serious felonies within the city the police department did not have the capacity to investigate.

King said the City of Shoshone is actually receiving more law enforcement services then it has had in years past. The city will have four deputies assigned to the city, which is what they had before. These deputies will be responsible for handling calls for service inside the city limits.

Along with the four deputies, the city will also have access to the sheriff's investigators and administrators that aren't required to cover a specific shift.

The sheriff's office loves and cares about the citizens of Shoshone, after all 50% of our employees live within in the city limits of Shoshone.



Shoshone is the county seat and the largest city in the county. There's a Bureau of Land Management office and an Idaho Transportation Department District Four satellite office there, and a lot of dairies.

A good bet cows outnumber people in the Shoshone metro area. Mostly because people are leaving the area.

Back in 2012, the U.S. Census put the population around 1,900. Now, there are only about 1,200 people living within the city limits.

Smaller cities contracting police services with county sheriff's offices is not that unusual in Idaho.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office has contracts with Kuna, Eagle, and Star to provide public safety.

The four Shoshone officers and police chief will be paid and their benefits will continue through the end of this month.

The Lincoln County sheriff made it clear that they are hiring for four new deputies, so maybe there won't be much a change over in safety officers in the city.