Illuminating again: Shoshone Falls After Dark returning May 5-8

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Southern Idaho Tourism on Tuesday announced that Shoshone Falls After Dark is set to illuminate "one of Idaho's most popular and iconic landmarks" from May 5 to May 8.

Idaho Central Credit Union and Idaho Power assisted in lighting the falls. According to Southern Idaho Tourism, this year's lights are upgraded with newer LED models for improved color coverage and efficiency. More lights will also be used during the 2022 events than in previous years.

The new lights also make programing color changes easier. Shoshone Falls After Dark partnered with David Henry, a professional lighting artist, to run the lights, music, and ambiance of the show once again.

Idaho Power committed its water for the nights of May 5 - May 8.

"We've been working with officials to target the best possible flows," Southern Idaho Tourism Executive Director, Melissa Barry said. "After several conversations and deep consideration, Idaho Power has most generously offered to expand scenic flows into the evening hours."

The tourism company said announcing dates for the after-dark show -- or even lighting the falls at all -- was "uncertain" due to drought conditions at Shoshone Falls.

"It was a challenge evaluating water levels, use, and our flexibility, but we are excited to be able to help," Idaho Power communications officer, Brad Bowling said. "There is still hope more water will be released for the last two weeks of May, but these four nights will guarantee four nights of lights at Shoshone Falls."

The falls are open to the public from May 5 to May 8. Bigger flows are anticipated for the end of May, which may lead to additional announcements and dates, according to Barry.

"Southern Idaho is a high desert landscape and we are grateful for every little bit of water that comes our way," Barry said. "We are excited for people to get a chance to see Shoshone Falls, one of Idaho's most popular and iconic landmarks, with tourism being such an important part of our region's economy."

Southern Idaho Tourism will update its Shoshone Falls After Dark webpage with announcements on additional nights and flows at the falls. More information on the event can be found by clicking here.

