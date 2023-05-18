Shoshone County officers investigating death of pregnant mother and 2-year-old child

In an apparent murder-suicide, 33-year-old Elizabeth D. Lawley and her 2-year-old son were found with gunshot wounds at a home on King Street in Wallace.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the death of a pregnant mother and her two-year-old son at a home in Wallace, Idaho.

According to the sheriff's office, officers responded to a home on 152 King St. around 8:27 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving a call about a dead woman and child.

After arriving, police found 33-year-old Elizabeth D. Lawley and her two-year-old son dead from gunshot wounds. In a Facebook post, the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office states that the "preliminary investigation indicates that Lawley likely killed her son and then killed herself." Police say Lawley was several months pregnant at the time of her death.

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says they are currently waiting on more details from the medical examiner on the situation. Idaho State Police is assisting the sheriff's office with the investigation.

The news has devastated the Wallace community, and first responders who had to go in and process the scene.

Shoshone County Sheriff Holly Lindsey released a statement saying in part:

“Speaking honestly, in my 19 years of service for Shoshone County, I’ve never seen the SCSO so somber, so devastated; we shared a lot of hugs, and we shared a lot of tears. Today was an extremely difficult day for the family, for our office, and for this community. And I can only imagine what the family is going through.”

The suspected murder-suicide is the latest tragedy to rock the Silver Valley this week. On Monday, a Wallace man was struck in the head with an axe at his home on High Bank Street. Deputies found the suspected attacker, 39-year-old Nicholas Johnson, nude on the street and arrested him. The victim was sent to the hospital in critical condition. He survived and has been released.

Wallace Mayor Lynn Mogensen says she wants to thank all the first responders during this difficult time.

More information will be released once both bodies have been inspected by the medical examiner.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.