Ybarra announces re-election campaign for State Superintendent

BOISE, Idaho — State Superintendent Sherri Ybarra announced the launch of her re-election campaign, Monday morning.

Ybarra has been involved with education for over two decades, first as a third-grade teacher and then in leadership roles at the elementary and junior high levels before being elected to her current role as State Superintendent in 2014.

"As a lifelong teacher, I have come to work every day as an advocate for students. Together we've made great progress and Idaho's schools are on the right track," Ybarra said. "Today I'm running for re-election because there's more work to do, and I believe that we can make Idaho a top 10 state in K-12 education!"

Under Ybarra's direction, she's been able to secure funding for literacy, technology and educator pay, and graduation rates have increased for fifth-year students.

"In my first two terms, Idaho has risen from 31st in the nation for student achievement to 17th. We are now fifth in the nation for college and career readiness. Idaho students' scores on the ACT and SAT continue to increase, while scores for the rest of the nation decline," Ybarra said, "Idaho ranks first in the nation for the number of students taking dual credit courses. I am proud that our vision, our leadership, and parental involvement have produced spectacular results!"

Ybarra says her time in the classroom taught her that engaging with parents and families is critical to the overall success of our schools, which is why she created advisory groups that engage with students and families and guide the future of education in Idaho.

"I'm a teacher, not a politician. In the classroom, my students were my top priority. Now as State Superintendent, I'm still fighting for our students. Idahoans deserve to have a teacher's voice as superintendent – not another politician," Ybarra said.

Along with her role as State Superintendent, Ybarra has been a classroom teacher, Vice Principal, Principal, Federal Programs Director, and Curriculum Director. Ybarra holds a B.A. in Elementary Education, an M.A. in Educational Leadership, and an Ed. S. with an emphasis in Superintendency.

The two other candidates running in the Republican primary for State Superintendent this May are Debbie Critchfield and Branden Durst.

Debbie Critchfield is the former president of the Idaho State Board of Education. Branden Durst is a former Idaho state legislator.

