Sherman Elementary School in Nampa named 'Apple Distinguished School'

NAMPA, Idaho — Local government officials joined school officials in gathering together Friday morning to celebrate a Nampa school receiving an "Apple Distinguished School" honor.

Sherman Elementary School, in the Nampa School District (NSD), was named an "Apple Distinguished School" for its dedication to learning using the latest platforms and products from Apple to further enhance students' understanding and engagement.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and NSD Superintendent Gregg Russell were in attendance at the event, along with Sherman Principal Jennifer Miller.

"This important designation will help us develop coding language capabilities across all of our K-5 classrooms," Principal Miller said, "Our students will be able to engage in the engineering and design process utilizing multiple mediums. The use of technology in the classroom provides a pathway to combine creativity, inquiry, and a deeper understanding of the world around them and how they can play a part in making it better."

Apple Distinguished Schools use Apple technology to inspire collaboration and critical thinking when it comes to learning. Sherman Elementary was selected due to its success as an innovator by providing a learning environment that engages with students, and its success with students' academic performance.

Technology has been integral in Sherman Elementary's path to becoming a STEM-focused school. The school has incorporated iPads for each of its students, and said there has been a significant increase in student engagement and participation.

The school has also provided 3D printers, robotics, and other tools that can help get kids interested in STEM. Sherman Elementary also said that learning is made more personal through the use of accessibility features, such as speech-to-text and split screens.

