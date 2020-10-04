x
Sheriff's office: Man hit by train in Kuna, taken to hospital with injuries

A spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff's Office told KTVB the man did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.
Credit: Troy Colson/KTVB
A man suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was hit by a train in Kuna Thursday night, according to an Ada County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

KUNA, Idaho — Authorities responded to a report of train hitting a pedestrian on the tracks in Kuna Thursday night.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 4th Street and North Yardley Avenue on a train trestle over Indian Creek.

Ada County Sheriff's spokesman Patrick Orr told KTVB that the 22-year-old man who was hit did not appear to be badly hurt.

"Paramedics did transport him to the hospital for treatment with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries," Orr said.

Investigators were still on scene late Thursday night. At this point, there is no word on how the collision occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

