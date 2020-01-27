Sheriff's office: Huntington man in custody after stabbing wife, son

The victims were able to get out of the house, and went to a neighbor's home for help.

HUNTINGTON, Ore. — An eastern Oregon man is facing charges after investigators say he attacked his wife and adult son with a knife Saturday night.

Forty-seven-year-old David Ladell Rosiere of Huntington is facing two counts of Assault I, Assault II, Assault IV, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

According to the Baker County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to a home on East Monroe Street in Huntington at 9:35 p.m.

Emergency responders found Rosiere's wife and 24-year-old son, who had both been stabbed. The two were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and officials say their wounds appear non-life threatening.

Investigators determined that Rosiere attacked his son with a knife, then stabbed his wife as well when she tried to intervene.

The victims were able to get out of the house, and went to a neighbor's home for help.