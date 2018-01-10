SILVER CITY, Idaho - A small plane crashed in a remote area of Owyhee County Sunday morning, killing three people and a dog, officials said.

The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office says the plane went down in a remote area of the Owyhee Mountains between Reynolds Creek and Silver City. The crash was reported at 9:10 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies located the crash and confirmed that three people and a dog had died.

The NTSB and FAA will begin their investigation at the scene on Monday.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time, and the cause of the crash is not yet known.

© 2018 KTVB