Sen. Risch calls on Idahoans to 'support local gems'

Risch is asking people to support local businesses to help keep them afloat.

BOISE, Idaho — Friday nights look pretty different in our home towns lately.

Streets that are normally packed full of people are now sitting nearly empty.



That's because many of our favorite businesses have been asked to close their doors to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.



So Idaho Sen. Jim Risch is asking people to support local businesses to help keep them afloat.



It's a part of the 'Support Local Gems' initiative.



Risch says the initiative is a partnership with the Idaho Department of Commerce and number of businesses who all want to get the word out about how to support our local shops.



And he says there are plenty of ways to do that.



“We're just urging everybody to go out, today actually, and buy something if the place is open, buy it from them. If not, buy it online. If you can't do anything else, write a review for a business that you like and that's added to your quality of life. We want to be ready to hit the ground running when we open up again, and we will open up again," Risch said.

