Semi-trailer catches fire near Meridian Road

Meridian Fire and Boise Fire successfully put out the flames around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Firefighters from Boise and Meridian responded Wednesday night to a semi-trailer fire near Exit 44 on Interstate 84 in Meridian.

The driver escaped the truck safely and no nearby motorists were injured during the incident, according to a tweet from Idaho State Police.

The truck was transporting a shipment of limes, "which are now a bit charred," police said.

Responding firefighters were able to successfully put out the flames. Two lanes near Exit 44 remained closed late Wednesday night, but ISP said night time traffic was easily getting through the area.

All lanes are expected to be open before the morning commute.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

