CALDWELL, Idaho — Eastbound Interstate 84 in Caldwell is back open after a semi-truck overturned Wednesday afternoon.

Idaho State Police troopers responded to the crash just after 3 p.m. at milepost 26.

A semi truck hauling a refrigerated produce trailer filled with fruit fell on its side.

ISP says Michael Greenwald II, 31, of Findlay, Ohio, was driving the truck, and had a mechanical issue with the trailer when it overturned.

The eastbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for about six hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

There are no injuries to report. No other vehicles were involved.

